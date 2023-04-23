We Have a Winner! $95M Lotto Texas Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold in Colleyville

After seven months and 93 drawings without a jackpot winner, the Texas Lottery says someone won Saturday's Lotto Texas jackpot.

The Texas Lottery said on Twitter a ticket with all the right numbers for Saturday's $95 million jackpot was sold in Colleyville. The Lotto Texas jackpot jumped an additional $12 million Saturday, from $83 million to $95 million, making it the third-largest jackpot in Lotto Texas history and the second-largest in the world.

It's not yet clear if the winner has come forward. But whoever owns that ticket could now have more than $43 million to add to their bank account.

With an estimated cash value of $57.5 million, after paying federal taxes of $13,800,000 (24%) the winner will take home roughly $43,700,000 (76%) since Texas lottery winners don't pay a state tax on lottery winnings. If the winner took the annuity payments on the entire $95 million prize, they'll end up with more prize money in the long run.

The Lotto Texas jackpot was the largest since the drawing on May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million.

Saturday's drawing was the 93rd in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the drawing on Sept. 19, 2022.

The annuitized jackpot was the second-largest in the world and was only eclipsed by the EuroMillions jackpot. Recent wins in the multi-state MegaMillions and Powerball lotteries dropped those jackpots back to $20 million for this weekend's drawings.

Texas Lottery officials say if you ever end up with a winning ticket, sign the ticket and put it in a safe place. Then, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.