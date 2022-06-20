San Antonio

7 Shot, 2 Killed in San Antonio Barbecue Drive-By Shooting

Two people were killed and five others were injured when about 20 to 30 rounds were fired from a vehicle at people gathered in front of a San Antonio home for a family barbecue, police say.

Police said two men -- ages 45 and 46 -- were killed in the shooting Saturday night. Three men and two women were injured and taken to hospitals.

Police Chief William McManus said there were six children inside the house who were not injured.

The shooting is still being investigated.

