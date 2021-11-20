3 Killed, 14 Injured in Andrews ISD Band Bus Crash in Big Spring

At least three people are dead and 14 are injured after an Andrews ISD school bus crashed in Big Spring on Friday.

According to Andrews ISD, one of their buses was headed to a playoff football game in Sweetwater when it was involved in an accident shortly before 5 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The bus was struck by an oncoming vehicle, killing two people and injuring at least 14. The game cancelled as a result of the crash.

According to officials, none of the individuals killed in the crash were students.

In a statement released on Friday, Governor Greg Abbott said state officials are working to investigate the crash.

"Our hearts go out to those who were injured or lost their lives in the bus crash in Big Spring, and we grieve for the families of those taken too soon," Governor Greg Abbott said. The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with local officials to investigate this accident, and the State of Texas is ready to provide any additional resources and support needed to Andrews ISD, Big Spring, and those affected by this tragedy."

Officials said the investigation into this crash is ongoing.