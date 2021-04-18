3 Dead in Shooting in Northwest Austin, Suspect At-Large: Officials

Three people have died in a shooting in northwest Austin on Sunday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

First responders were called to an active shooting shortly before noon in the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail, between Rain Creek Parkway and U.S. Highway 183.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, Austin-Travis County EMS said. No other patients had been reported or located Sunday

NBC 5 media partner KXAN has reported that police said the shooting took place at an apartment complex in the Arboretum area, a popular shopping destination with numerous stores, restaurants and groceries.

Police asked people in the area to shelter in place and they continued to search for the suspected shooter Sunday afternoon. Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated domestic situation and that there was no risk to the general public.

ATCMS alerted people in a tweet that any 911 calls for medical response in the immediate vicinity would be handled in an alternate response model other than an ambulance, and to expect delays.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, and both directions of Loop 360 from Spicewood Springs to US 183 were shut down.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated.