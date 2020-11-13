Austin

3 Charged in Killings in Texas, Ohio, Arrested in Tennessee

By The Associated Press

Agents with a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force in Tennessee have arrested three people charged in unrelated killings in Ohio and Texas.

Anne Hair was arrested Thursday while hiding in a parked car in Memphis, the Marshals Service said in a news release. A warrant had been issued for Hair in connection with the stabbing death of Anthony Banks in Toledo, Ohio, in October.

Marshals also arrested Jalen Highsmith and Kelvin Robinson on Wednesday in Memphis, agency spokesman Seth Bruce said. Authorities in Austin, Texas, have charged them with capital murder in the shooting death of Mario Robinson on Nov. 7.

Highsmith and Robinson were arrested in Memphis after marshals stopped a van they were riding in, court documents showed. 

Hair, Highsmith and Robinson will be extradited to face charges in the states where they were charged. Online court records did not show if they had lawyers Thursday.

