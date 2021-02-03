2021 Houston Rodeo Canceled Due to Ongoing Pandemic

The 2021 Houston Rodeo has been canceled.

Officials said "several factors contributed to the decision, from a community health and safety perspective, as well as a financial one. Above all, the health and safety of the community is the Rodeo’s top priority."

A new date for the rodeo had been announced in December, moving the annual event from the early spring to May 4 through the 23. But with today's announcement, the event will be canceled for the 2021 year.

A tough update to hear. A tough update to deliver. But community health is our priority. We can't wait to see y'all in 2022.❤️

“While we were optimistic that moving our Rodeo to May would provide a better opportunity to host our annual community event that Rodeo fans have come to love and expect, unfortunately, it has become evident that the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host our event,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. “While this is an extremely heartbreaking decision for our Rodeo volunteers and the larger Rodeo community, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the health and well-being of our community.”

Officials announced that the Junior Livestock Show and Horse Show Competitions will still be held in March as private events.

“We look forward to welcoming Rodeo fans back to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2022 for our 90th anniversary celebration,” said Boleman.

Dates and information for the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be announced once available.