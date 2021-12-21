2 Killed When Paraglider, Cessna Crash Near Houston

Two people were killed Tuesday morning when a small plane struck a paraglider southwest of Houston, KPRC-TV reports.
According to Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Constable Chad Norvell, "a small plane struck a paraglider" on Tuesday morning in the Weston Lakes area near Fulshear.
A statement from the FAA obtained by KPRC indicated the aircraft was a UPS carrier, single-engine Cessna 208 that took off from George Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 9:40 a.m. and was headed to Victoria Regional Airport.
During the flight, the plane collided with a paraglider also flying in the area. One person was on board each aircraft.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the FAA has been notified of the crash.