2 Killed When Paraglider, Cessna Crash Near Houston

Two people were killed Tuesday morning when a small plane struck a paraglider southwest of Houston, KPRC-TV reports.

According to Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Constable Chad Norvell, "a small plane struck a paraglider" on Tuesday morning in the Weston Lakes area near Fulshear.

A statement from the FAA obtained by KPRC indicated the aircraft was a UPS carrier, single-engine Cessna 208 that took off from George Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 9:40 a.m. and was headed to Victoria Regional Airport.

During the flight, the plane collided with a paraglider also flying in the area. One person was on board each aircraft.

The crash occurred near Fulshear.



The Texas Department of Public Safety said the FAA has been notified of the crash.