$1 million scratch-off Texas Lottery ticket sold in Garland

A Garland resident has won $1 million bucks in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.

The Texas Lottery said a lucky player bought a 200X Cash Blitz ticket at the Mini Mart on 1106 Rowlett Road and won the third of four top prizes.

The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, will pay taxes of about 37% (24% federal withholding and then another 13% owed for being in the top tax bracket) and take home about $630,000.

In Texas, there are no state taxes on lottery winnings.

The lottery said 200X Cash Blitz offers more than $145 million in total prizes and there's one top prize remaining.