1 Killed in Overnight Crash, Fire Involving Street Sweeper in Harris County

The driver of an SUV is dead after an incident involving a street sweeper in Harris County on Monday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the 2000 block of Interstate 45 at approximately 2:22 p.m.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a convoy of street sweeping trucks were traveling along the inbound side of the right shoulder of the freeway when they ran over a piece of debris.

The convoy stopped to remove the debris to prevent it from going into the road, officials said.

According to officials, while the convoy was stopped, a 1995 Montero Sport SUV driving in the right emergency lane slammed into the back of one of the street sweeper vehicles.

Both vehicles burst into flames, officials said.

Officials said the driver of the street sweeper was able to get out safely and was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Montero SUV was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained during the crash, officials said.