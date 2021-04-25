Port Aransas

1 Killed, 2 Injured in Plane Crash at South Texas Airfield

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape
Getty Images

A pilot was killed and his two passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a light aircraft crashed at a South Texas airfield, officials said Sunday.

The crash happened about 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Mustang Beach Airport in Port Aransas, about 20 miles east of Corpus Christi, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety statement.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Carrol V. Jorgenson, 76, of Corpus Christi, was the pilot and was killed in the crash, the DPS said. His two passengers, a 40-year-old man and an eight-year-old child, were ejected from the aircraft by the impact and were in serious but stable condition at Corpus Christi hospitals.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

coronavirus 57 mins ago

Texas Per Capita New COVID-19 Cases Still in Bottom Quarter

Johnson & Johnson Apr 24

Texas Lifts Pause on Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Tells Providers to Resume Use

No identities were immediately released, and no cause for the crash has been determined. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Port AransasSouth Texas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us