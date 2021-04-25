1 Killed, 2 Injured in Plane Crash at South Texas Airfield

A pilot was killed and his two passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a light aircraft crashed at a South Texas airfield, officials said Sunday.

The crash happened about 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Mustang Beach Airport in Port Aransas, about 20 miles east of Corpus Christi, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety statement.

Carrol V. Jorgenson, 76, of Corpus Christi, was the pilot and was killed in the crash, the DPS said. His two passengers, a 40-year-old man and an eight-year-old child, were ejected from the aircraft by the impact and were in serious but stable condition at Corpus Christi hospitals.

No identities were immediately released, and no cause for the crash has been determined. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.