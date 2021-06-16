Denton County

Texas' Newest Lake to Provide Drinking Water to Collin, Denton County

Construction began Wednesday at Lake Ralph Hall, located in Fannin County

The Upper Trinity Regional Water District

Construction began Wednesday at Texas' newest lake: Lake Ralph Hall, which will provide drinking water to areas of Collin, Denton and Fannin Counties.

The Upper Trinity Regional Water District held a groundbreaking ceremony at Lake Ralph Hall, located in Fannin County just outside of Ladonia, about one and a half hours to the northeast of Dallas.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Lake Ralph Hall will also provide recreational activities including boating, fishing, hiking and hunting, the UTRWD, a state government agency providing water utility services, said in a press release.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Saginaw 13 mins ago

One Year Later, Murder of Saginaw High School Graduate Remains a Mystery

NBC 5 Responds 47 mins ago

Customers Facing Big Power Bills When Contracts Lapsed

According to a UTRWD website, water delivery at Lake Ralph Hall is scheduled to begin in 2025. The 7,600-acre lake will provide an additional 35 million gallons daily once complete, the UTRWD said.

The estimated cost of the project is around $490 million, according to UTRWD estimates.

This article tagged under:

Denton CountyCollin CountyFannin CountyLake Ralph HallUpper Trinity Reginal Water District
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us