Texas' Newest Lake to Provide Drinking Water to Collin, Denton County

Construction began Wednesday at Texas' newest lake: Lake Ralph Hall, which will provide drinking water to areas of Collin, Denton and Fannin Counties.

The Upper Trinity Regional Water District held a groundbreaking ceremony at Lake Ralph Hall, located in Fannin County just outside of Ladonia, about one and a half hours to the northeast of Dallas.

Lake Ralph Hall will also provide recreational activities including boating, fishing, hiking and hunting, the UTRWD, a state government agency providing water utility services, said in a press release.

According to a UTRWD website, water delivery at Lake Ralph Hall is scheduled to begin in 2025. The 7,600-acre lake will provide an additional 35 million gallons daily once complete, the UTRWD said.

The estimated cost of the project is around $490 million, according to UTRWD estimates.