Texas Motor Speedway Opens Campground to Victims of Hurricane Laura

Texas Motor Speedway is opening one of its campgrounds to victims of Hurricane Laura in Texas and Louisiana, free of charge.

The campground is located on Texas Motor Speedway property off Highway 114, south of the Lone Star Kartpark.

The nearby shower and restroom facility will be open and available, and it will utilize enhanced cleaning, sanitizing, and social distancing protocols.

According to Texas Motor Speedway, directional signage to the campground will be posted throughout the facility.

The Texas Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities is working with the American Red Cross to collect monetary and blood donations for those affected by the hurricane.

Monetary donations can be made through the Red Cross website, and physical donations can be made directly to local shelters.

"The devastating effects of Hurricane Laura are wide-reaching so our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone whose lives have been disrupted," Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway, said. "We're honored, as always, to be working with the American Red Cross to provide assistance. 2020 has been a difficult year for all of us. Providing a safe place to shelter and regroup for those displaced by the storm is a positive on both an individual basis and for the community as a whole."