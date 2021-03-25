Texas-Led Republican and Democratic Delegations Head to Border Friday

Led by Senators Cornyn and Cruz, a group of Republican senators will be in McAllen Friday on the border.

They'll take a first-hand look at the backlog at the border, and the scramble to find space for all migrants stopped trying to get into Texas.

“Until we get this current crisis under control I don’t see an avenue for doing other immigration reform. I have said previously that I would like to provide a permanent legal solution for DACA recipients. I think they have been used as a political football for too long,” said Senator John Cornyn.

A group of Democratic congressmen and women, led by Congressman Joaquin Castro, will travel to Carrizo Springs to tour the facility holding more than 700 teenage boys.

The trips are happening as pressure increases on the Biden administration to take action.

Vice President Harris will be the point person on the border. Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, who has been active in border issues, calls this a great move.

“With Vice President Harris you have somebody who is very familiar with this issue, from the time that she was attorney general of California back in 2014 when we saw a wave of unaccompanied minors, she actually led the effort in California to respond to unaccompanied minors,” said Secretary Castro.

It is a big project with more than 11,000 now in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services custody.