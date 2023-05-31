Texas Education Agency Implementing Changes to Grading for Schools & STAAR

Your kids can tell you. STAAR looked very different this year. More writing, and thought, than just filling in those bubbles.

The changes take longer to grade, but it's going well.

"Let me knock on wood," said Mike Morath, Texas Education Commissioner.

"We've had no operational disruptions to assessments. the transition to online has been without any kind of incident statewide."

Morath is also dealing with new ways to grade school districts.

The A-F letter grade that schools get each year is being added up differently.

Schools will get an estimate of their score next week, the public won't get final numbers until almost October.

We had huge learning loss, and a slight rebound, and now when we really need to see the progress, the tests are graded differently. We asked Morath, "Why?"

"You either save up all your changes and make them at one point or you make them year, over year, over year," he said.

TEA says they've heard the concerns and have created additional data to help schools and parents compare the new scores to the last year.