Texas DPS Releases Footage of Troopers Fatally Shooting Armed Man After Traffic Stop

Videos released by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday show that a 27-year-old man shot by two troopers after a traffic stop last summer was holding a gun.

The footage comes from the body camera and dash cam of two troopers who stopped Schaston Hodge on Aug. 17, 2019 in South Dallas. They began pursuing him after he failed to signal a left turn and led the troopers on a brief chase.

The pursuit ended when troopers followed him into his grandmother’s driveway, and the situation escalated quickly. As Hodge gets out of his car, he is seen holding a gun. At that point, shots are fired and he falls.

