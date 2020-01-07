Dallasnews.com

Texas DPS Releases Footage of Troopers Fatally Shooting Armed Man After Traffic Stop

Schaston Hodge was shot and killed by DPS troopers on Aug. 17

By Cassandra Jaramillo | The Dallas Morning News

Texas Department of Public Safety

A video frame grab shows Schaston Hodge as he emerges from his car holding a gun on Aug. 17, 2019.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Videos released by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday show that a 27-year-old man shot by two troopers after a traffic stop last summer was holding a gun.

The footage comes from the body camera and dash cam of two troopers who stopped Schaston Hodge on Aug. 17, 2019 in South Dallas. They began pursuing him after he failed to signal a left turn and led the troopers on a brief chase.

The pursuit ended when troopers followed him into his grandmother’s driveway, and the situation escalated quickly. As Hodge gets out of his car, he is seen holding a gun. At that point, shots are fired and he falls.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright Dnews - Dallas News

This article tagged under:

Dallasnews.comTexas Department of Public SafetySchaston Hodge
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us