Some Texas DMV offices reopened Friday after system outage

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced Friday that some offices across the state will reopen, with limited services, after a system outage forced them to remain closed throughout the morning.

According to the Texas DMV, the outage affected all online and in-person services, including county tax offices. Registration renewal locations such as grocery stores, vehicle dealerships, and MyPlates were also affected while systems were down.

Friday, June 23: All TxDMV systems are down at this time, affecting all online and in-person services, including county tax offices and other registration renewal locations such as grocery stores, vehicle dealerships, and MyPlates.



All 16 TxDMV offices are closed today. — Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (@TxDMV) June 23, 2023

All 16 TxDMV offices across the state will reopen at noon on Friday.

The 16 department offices in Texas are located in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Longview, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Pharr, San Antonio, Waco, and Wichita Falls.

TxDMV

"The department takes cyber security very seriously, and we incorporate every security precaution available to us to protect consumer data," Adam Shaivitz, Media and Communications Officer with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Government and Strategic Communications Division, said. "Consumers should always remain vigilant in the management of their accounts. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles will never solicit user data such as names, account numbers, or password information."

According to the Tarrant County Tax Office, motor vehicle transactions could not be processed on Friday due to the statewide system outage.

“We will not be able to process any motor vehicle transactions today,” said Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector Wendy Burgess. “We have just been informed by Texas Department of Motor Vehicles that the state computer system is expected to be down all day today, June 23. This outage affects all motor vehicle activities and will restrict our ability to provide estimates, search vehicle records, and process any transaction. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Residents can also plan to visit Tarrant County Tax Office locations on Monday if they have motor vehicle transactions that need to be processed, tax office officials said.

According to the Texas DMV, updates will be provided on the department’s social media sites and www.TxDMV.gov when additional information is available.