Texas DMV offices closed Friday while systems are down

By Hannah Jones

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced Friday that all department systems are down.

According to the Texas DMV, the outage will affect all online and in-person services, including county tax offices. Registration renewal locations such as grocery stores, vehicle dealerships, and MyPlates will also be affected while systems are down.

All 16 TxDMV offices will be closed on Friday, the department said.

The 16 department offices in Texas are located in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Longview, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Pharr, San Antonio, Waco, and Wichita Falls.

