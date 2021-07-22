Texas Capitol Event to Honor Juneteenth Activist Opal Lee

Fort Worth icon Opal Lee, dubbed the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," will be honored for her activism by the Texas State Senate on Thursday.

Lee, 94, has long championed the effort to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. That effort ultimately proved to be successful last month, when Congress passed a measure that President Joe Biden signed into law making Juneteenth the eleventh federal holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and finally informed the approximately 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state that they were free men and women, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed them from slavery.

The Texas Senate will honor Opal Lee for being “the force” behind the establishment of Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

“We want to honor this amazing Texan for her perseverance in making Juneteenth not just a Texas holiday but also a federal holiday,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

An official statement noted that Patrick, a Republican, and Fort Worth State Senator Beverly Powell, a Democrat, have spearheaded Thursday’s ceremony recognizing Opal Lee’s efforts.

“Having ‘Miss Opal’ in my district is such an honor and I am so proud to host her at the Texas Capitol,” Powell said in a statement. “I look forward to introducing my famous constituent and our national treasure to my colleagues and presenting Senate Resolution #19 to honor her lifetime of work.”

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and it can be viewed here.