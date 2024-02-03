Entertainment

Texas BBQ pitmaster on ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon'

Founder of Meat Church is set to make an appearance on the show Monday

By Lucy Ladis

Waxahachie local, Matt Pittman, will be featured on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night.

Pittman is the founder of Meat Church BBQ Supply, a global lifestyle BBQ brand located in Waxahachie.

The brand was founded after many years of studying BBQ and appearing on the TV show BBQ Pitmasters. Pittman began to professionally package his unique spice blends fans got to watch him make on the show.

In a post on X, Pittman announced his appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show.

Tune in on Monday at 10:30 CST to catch his interview.

