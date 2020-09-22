Fort Worth

Texas Ballet Theater to Host Dracula-Themed Event at Coyote Drive-In

The drive-in setting allows guests to experience a Texas Ballet Theater show at a distance from inside their own cars

Texas-Ballet-Theater

Texas Ballet Theater will host a Dracula-themed, socially-distant community event on Thursday, Oct. 22 at Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth.

The event, called Fright Night will include a filmed montage of highlights from Texas Ballet Theater Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E.'s Dracula ballet, and the presentation of the 1992 film, Bram Stoker's Dracula. 

The drive-in setting allows guests to experience a Texas Ballet Theater show at a distance from inside their own cars.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

FBI 17 mins ago

FBI Looking for Additional Victims in ‘Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Child Porn Investigation

Friday Night will be Texas Ballet Theater's first event since March due to the numerous spring performances and events canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are $60 per car, and sponsor levels range from $500 to $50,000.

Sponsors will receive perks ranging from a personal car attendant to reserved and premium parking.

Masks or face coverings are required for all guests who exit their cars. Tickets are available at https://texasballettheater.org/special-events/.   

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthDraculadrive-in theatersballettexas ballet theater
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us