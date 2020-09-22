Texas Ballet Theater to Host Dracula-Themed Event at Coyote Drive-In

Texas Ballet Theater will host a Dracula-themed, socially-distant community event on Thursday, Oct. 22 at Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth.
The event, called Fright Night will include a filmed montage of highlights from Texas Ballet Theater Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E.'s Dracula ballet, and the presentation of the 1992 film, Bram Stoker's Dracula.
The drive-in setting allows guests to experience a Texas Ballet Theater show at a distance from inside their own cars.
Friday Night will be Texas Ballet Theater's first event since March due to the numerous spring performances and events canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets are $60 per car, and sponsor levels range from $500 to $50,000.
Sponsors will receive perks ranging from a personal car attendant to reserved and premium parking.
Masks or face coverings are required for all guests who exit their cars. Tickets are available at https://texasballettheater.org/special-events/.