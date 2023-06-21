Texas A&M Fort Worth breaks ground with $150 million dollar Law & Education building

Texas A&M Fort Worth began construction on its first building on Wednesday.

The university will be an urban research campus, built on private and public collaboration.

The $150 million, eight-story Law and Education building will be home to the Texas A&M School of Law and other academic offerings.

Two additional campus buildings will also be constructed, a collaboration from the city of Fort Worth and Tarrant County with the Texas A&M System.

The second building will be the Research & Innovation building, and the third the Gateway Building -- which will hold offices, classrooms, meeting spaces, and a conference center.

Lockheed Martin, a Fortune 500 company, plans to discuss joint efforts on fronts of developing education courses and research programs, officials announced Wednesday.

The collaboration also includes the possibility of Lockheed researchers working in conjunction with staff and students at the campus.