Texans On Mission cooking thousands of hot meals for emergency shelter this week

As frigid temperatures grip North Texas, most are preparing to hunker down and stay warm.

But one group of volunteers is braving the cold to help those in critical need.

Since Monday morning, Texans On Mission has been cooking up hot meals for those who are staying in emergency shelters this week.

The hot breakfast and dinner plates, made by two shifts of volunteers, are packed up hot and delivered straight to the emergency shelter at Fair Park, which is being managed by OurCalling and Austin Street Center.

"It's a really dangerous situation to be in. It's important that people stay warm and indoors when they can. We have those liberties and those freedoms, and not everyone does. So it's great that we get to go out of our way to help those in need,” said Taryn Johnson with Texans On Mission.

The goal for TXM is to cook up between 700 and 1,000 hot meals every day this week. Volunteers are even staying in accommodations at the nonprofit headquarters in Dallas so they can continue the effort through the winter storm.

This kind of work is standard for Texans On Mission, who have had a very busy year sending teams to respond to hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, and other natural disasters around the country and the world.

So this week's mission is no different.

"Think about if your family member, maybe your child, your parent, or your sister was stuck out in the cold with nowhere to go and possibly lost their life because they couldn't go somewhere warm or get a hot meal from anyone,” said Johnson. "That's why it is really important to try to get out and help those when they can't help themselves."

The preparation takes hours but for these volunteers, it’s all about ensuring that the most vulnerable people in our area have a hot meal in what will be a dangerously cold week.

