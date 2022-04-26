Testimony Continues on Day 2 of Billy Chemirmir's Capital Murder Retrial

A live stream will be seen above when the trial resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday marks the first full day of testimony in the retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women, 13 in Dallas County and five in nearby Collin County, over a two-year span.

The start of 49-year-old Billy Chemirmir's second trial was delayed on Monday by several hours after a juror did not show up on time.

Once it started Chemirmir's attorney entered a not guilty plea for him. Chemirmir has maintained that he's innocent. The first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked last fall.

Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if he's convicted of capital murder in the smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Chemirmir has been charged with capital murder in all 18 of the women's deaths. But he's currently only scheduled to stand trial in Harris' 2018 death.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, who isn't seeking the death penalty for Harris' killing, has said he plans to try Chemirmir for at least one more death, though he hasn't said whose.

Prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin told jurors during his opening statements that they will also hear evidence that Chemirmir attacked a 91-year-old woman the day before Harris was killed and that he killed an 87-year-old woman about six weeks earlier.

The defense declined to make an opening statement on Monday.

Most of the people Chemirmir is accused of killing were found dead in their apartments at independent living communities for older people, where he allegedly forced his way in or posed as a handyman. He's also accused of killing women in private homes, including the widow of a man he had cared for in his job as an at-home caregiver.