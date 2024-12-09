Kaufman County

Terrell police officer critically injured in shooting, suspect at large

By Laura Harris

A Terrell police officer is hospitalized after being shot by a suspect at a motel on Monday morning.

According to police, the initial call came from the Super 8 Motel at 1618 TX34 S in Terrell at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect fled the scene, and a search for the suspect is underway.

The officer sustained critical injuries during the shooting, police said.

There was a large police presence overnight at Forney Medical Plaza-Texas Health, where the officer is believed to be receiving treatment.

