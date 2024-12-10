Candlelight vigil planned for Terrell officer killed in the line of duty

The memorial for Terrell Police Officer Jacob Candanoza continues to grow outside the police headquarters as family, friends, law enforcement and the community pay their respects to the fallen officer.

Candanoza, 28, was killed during a late traffic stop Sunday night. The suspected gunman was taken into custody hours later, around 5:30 a.m. on Monday 30 miles away in Van Zandt County.

Monday morning Officer Candanoza's patrol unit was parked in front of the police department for people to pay their respects. Some left flowers, others left notes and some lit candles.

"It's a sad day," said Mike Robinson, who has lived in Terrell his whole life. "Just how unnecessary something like that is, no matter what the crime is, just taking a life."

"Just hearing that one of our guys was just doing their job and this horrible thing happened, his life was taken away for a senseless cause," said Angie Cooper, President & CEO of Terrell Chamber of Commerce.

"Terrell is such a tight-knit community that it just affects us all in the worst way possible," said Carlton Tidwell, President of Terrell Economic Development Corporation.

In this moment of tragedy, people are pouring out their hearts to show appreciation for a man who died while taking care of his community.

"I had a car accident and then he was the reporting officer. Yeah, he was really nice, and just from that one experience, he was just a nice officer," said Amy Vonnivong who saw the officer two weeks ago. "He helped me one time, so I should be here for him to show respect."

One woman, Alisa Dalton, said she brought flowers from her mother's grave to show her heartfelt appreciation.

"I just drove out here, he deserves them, he needs them, so they're with love," said Dalton, who said her father was a police chief in Garland and her mother worked dispatch. "I grew up in the police department family, and it's just what you do."

The flowers, cards, and balloons send a message to his loved ones and members of the Terrell Police force that they are supported. People continued to show up until well after sunset.

Terrell residents Dee Bradshaw and Jeanie Linebaugh felt compelled to come out and pay their respects.

"I need for the rest of the officers to know that there’s a whole lot more who appreciate them than who disrespect them," said Bradshaw.

Wesley Shuemake said he lives near the scene of the shooting and wanted to join others in support of the department.

"It’s nice that people are coming out to show their respect but this should not be happening. Families are supposed to be celebrating the holidays, not planning funerals," he said.

Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m., there will be a candlelight vigil for Officer Candanoza outside the police department.

He leaves behind a wife and young daughter.

In a Facebook post, his father wrote that the family is heartbroken.

The last time an officer was killed in the line of duty was 44 years ago in 1980.

The news of Officer Candanoza's death came just hours after the department posted about the death of their K-9 Officer Max who died from an illness on Saturday.