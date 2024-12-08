Terrell Police mourn death of K-9 Officer

The Terrell Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 officers after he was diagnosed with an illness the department said was not survivable.

On Saturday the department asked for thoughts and prayers as K-9 Officer Max was receiving a medical evaluation at Texas A&M Veterinary Center in College Station.

The department said they were trying to figure out the cause of recent health issues.

On Sunday, in a post on Facebook Terrell Police said after further exams, Max was diagnosed with an illness that was not survivable. The department didn't specify the ailment.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"Considering the diagnosis and current condition, the very difficult decision was made to let Max go peacefully," said the Terrell Police Department in a Facebook post. "At this time, we ask for continued thoughts and prayers for Max, his handler Officer Anders and the entire police department."

There will be a public memorial for Max planned for later this week, according to Terrell Police.