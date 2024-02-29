Tensions grow over several contentious issues in Keller ISD school board meeting

For more than two hours, community members came before the Keller ISD school board Thursday night addressing not just one, but several issues that have divided the district over the last several weeks.

Many of those signed up to speak were students from Timber Creek High School where the district recently canceled an upcoming play, 'The Laramie Project' which focuses on the reaction to the 1998 murder of a gay student in Wyoming.

“As the author of the show writes, when the administration of Timber Creek High School cancels ‘The Laramie Project,’ it's telling the LGBTQ students that their stories are unwelcome. This show has so many reasons it should go on," said a theater student involved with the production.

Others came to the board with concerns about a film crew from the Netherlands that both the board and district say were unknowingly brought onto Central High School’s campus earlier this month by two trustees.

Following outrage from some parents, Trustee Sandi Walker said she was stepping down.

Central High School engineering teacher Elizabeth Mitias was among those who attended Thursday’s meeting demanding more response.

“This is my resignation letter that I turned in to Dr. Russo on Monday. Until we have a politically neutral board that respects Keller ISD’s rules and prioritizes the safety and mental health of Keller ISD students and staff, highly qualified teachers are going to look elsewhere. It's not the students. It's you,” said Mitias.

Among the dozens who took the mic were some showing support for the board, who were all elected within the last three years.

“I encourage you to continue the good fight. We are covering you all in prayer. We appreciate you being on the front lines and fighting for us,” said a parent.

Still, there were concerns over recent budget cuts and the construction of an extended-stay hotel next to one of the district's elementary schools, just some of the conversations sure to continue in the district in the weeks to come.