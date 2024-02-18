Keller ISD trustee resigns after bringing evangelist film crew inside school without permission

A Keller ISD trustee has resigned after bringing an evangelist film crew from the Netherlands to shoot a documentary inside Central High School without the school district's permission.

Parents and students say the incident violated student privacy and school security and are calling for another trustee to resign.

KISD Place 3 Trustee Sandi Walker posted to Facebook on Sunday night that she planned to step down.

"After spending time in prayer, conversations with family and close friends, I have made the decision to resign from my position as school board trustee," Walker wrote.

The statement came nine days after Keller ISD officials said Walker brought a European film crew inside Central High School on Feb. 9 to film a documentary without the district's permission.

"My son came home from school and mentioned that a film crew had filmed him and his friends at his lunch table," CHS parent Laney Hawes said.

Hawes's son took a video of the camera crew inside the school, informing his mother that he was told they were from the Netherlands and were accompanied by the Keller Board of Trustees members.

Another parent told NBC 5 that her son heard a trustee give a political interview on camera.

"My son came home, he was really upset because they were having a conversation around him making disparaging remarks about transgender students, celebrating the books they've had banned from our schools," Kristy Hill said.

Parents said after Feb. 9, they reached out to the school district, which initially said it wasn't aware of any camera crew on campus that day.

After researching, Laney Hawes discovered the crew was with EO, a Dutch evangelical television network that has produced prior documentaries on US politics.

Hawes said many parents were outraged.

"The concern is because we don't want culture wars in our kids' classrooms," Hawes said. "My kids don't need to be a pawn in some political game, and my son was used as a prop."

After the incident, the Keller ISD superintendent sent a message to CHS families.

"We have confirmed that a production company from the Netherlands visited our campus to film an interview with Keller ISD Trustee Sandi Walker and was later joined by Trustee Micah Young," Dr. Tracy Johnson said. "We understand that while there, the film crew toured the school with Trustee Walker and talked to some CHS students and employees."

"The District and Board were not aware of the scheduled interview," the statement to parents continued. "KISD administrators have been in contact with the film company, who have assured us that no students or teachers would be visible in the video they are producing."

Walker initially apologized before resigning on Sunday.

KISD Place 1 Trustee Micah Young also posted a Facebook message regarding the incident.

"I briefly assisted my colleague in an interview about Texas public schools," Young said. "During the time that I was there, I did not observe any students being interviewed. I regret if any students were captured on film."

CHS students filmed that day told NBC 5 the incident has continued to disturb them.

"It doesn't sit well because it's an invasion of privacy, and it's something that you can't just delete because they're from a different country," said CHS freshman Elliott Mullaney. "You can't really take legal action."

Keller ISD issued a new statement to NBC 5 on Sunday, saying, "The district will continue to pursue legal channels to ensure the footage of our students and staff will not be used in this production, and we will continue to have discussions about how we can assure that something like this does not occur in the future."

Some parents felt more action needed to be taken.

"We're waiting for the second trustee who was involved to resign," Hawes said. "And we really are trying to get to the bottom of whether or not the other trustees are involved."

NBC 5 contacted Sandi Walker and Micah Young for a response to parent concerns about this incident but have not heard back. We also contacted the Dutch TV network EO for comments and await a response.