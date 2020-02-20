Carrollton

Teen Mom of Baby Found Buried in Carrollton Cemetery Flowerpot Indicted on Murder Charge

A Denton County grand jury on Thursday indicted Jazmin Lopez on a charge of capital murder and an additional charge of tampering with evidence, a Carrollton police spokesman confirmed.
NBC 5 News

A Denton County grand jury on Thursday indicted Jazmin Lopez on a charge of capital murder and an additional charge of tampering with evidence, a Carrollton police spokesman confirmed.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Dallas teenager was indicted Thursday on a capital murder charge nearly a year after she came forward as the mother of a newborn girl found buried in a flowerpot.

A Denton County grand jury on Thursday indicted Jazmin Lopez on a charge of capital murder and an additional charge of tampering with evidence, a Carrollton police spokesman confirmed.

A Dallas Morning News report citing jail records says Lopez is free on a $250,000 bond while she awaits trial.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 44 mins ago

Driver Shot in Arm in North Fort Worth Road Rage Incident

Hunt County 1 hour ago

146 Animals Seized from Hunt County Property

Lopez, 19, came forward to police late last March after seeing news coverage that her child had been found by a caretaker at Perry Cemetery in Carrollton earlier that month. According to an affidavit, she told police she had given birth to the girl on Feb. 4 in her home in Far North Dallas before leaving the child in the flowerpot.

Police continue to investigate the discovery of an infant's body inside a flower pot at a cemetery in Carrollton.

A capital murder conviction in Texas carries an automatic sentence of either life in prison or the death penalty. The prosecution chooses before trial whether they will seek the death penalty.

This article tagged under:

CarrolltonDenton County
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us