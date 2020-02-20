Teen Mom of Baby Found Buried in Carrollton Cemetery Flowerpot Indicted on Murder Charge

A Dallas teenager was indicted Thursday on a capital murder charge nearly a year after she came forward as the mother of a newborn girl found buried in a flowerpot.
A Denton County grand jury on Thursday indicted Jazmin Lopez on a charge of capital murder and an additional charge of tampering with evidence, a Carrollton police spokesman confirmed.
A Dallas Morning News report citing jail records says Lopez is free on a $250,000 bond while she awaits trial.
Lopez, 19, came forward to police late last March after seeing news coverage that her child had been found by a caretaker at Perry Cemetery in Carrollton earlier that month. According to an affidavit, she told police she had given birth to the girl on Feb. 4 in her home in Far North Dallas before leaving the child in the flowerpot.
A capital murder conviction in Texas carries an automatic sentence of either life in prison or the death penalty. The prosecution chooses before trial whether they will seek the death penalty.