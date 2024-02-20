Teen hurt, man killed in Dallas shooting at Danieldale Park

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting at a city park in Dallas left a man dead and a teenage boy hospitalized Monday afternoon.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers received a call around 4:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 500 block of W. Wheatland Road.

Upon arrival at Danieldale Park, police found 20-year-old Jeremiah Tutson and a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

Tutson and the teen were rushed to a local hospital, where Tutson died from his injuries. Police said the teen is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Dallas Police have not released any details about what led to the shooting or the suspect's description.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is urged to contact Detective Frank Serra at 214-662-4552 or frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.