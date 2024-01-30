Teen faces capital murder charge in shooting of 15-year-old near Dallas Lincoln HS

A 16-year-old is facing a capital murder charge in the death of a 15-year-old fatally shot near Dallas Lincoln High School on Tuesday.

Dallas Police said they were called to a shooting on the 2500 block of Southland Street, about a half mile from the high school, at about 10:45 a.m. Officers arrived to find the injured 15-year-old who was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The teen was later identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office as Moises Huerta Gonzalez.

Dallas Police said investigators learned the suspect in the slaying was a 16-year-old male who had also been shot in the incident. Police said the teenager was taken into custody and treated at a local hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening.

The teen, whose name has not been released due to his age, is expected to face a capital murder charge.

WOMAN SEES KIDS RUNNING FROM HOME, HEARS GUNFIRE

A woman named CC told NBC 5 on Tuesday she was visiting her mother and watched the shooting unfold from a window. She said she saw about 15 young people run out of the back door of the house a few homes away.

"Somebody just come out with a white gun, so I thought they were playing because it looked fake, like a movie," she said.

She said she then heard gunshots and realized what she was watching wasn't children playing.

"When I saw everybody jump the gate and the young dude, he just started screaming. He was like saying, ‘Junior, Junior! My brother, my brother!’ And shoot, that’s when I was like, let me call the police, they for real," she said.

CC said she wanted to help the victim but didn't want to get caught in any gunfire.

“I couldn’t do nothing but just watch and call the police," she said. "I couldn’t even record. I usually film everything and couldn’t even record it, because I could’ve had everything on film. I was just so much in shock because I couldn’t believe it. Like, I ain’t never seen nothing in my 40 years like this."

CC said she recognized some of the faces as kids who sometimes wait at the school bus stop. NBC 5 asked the Dallas Independent School District if the victim was a student, but haven't heard back.

CC said her brother, nieces and nephew were with her and she's worried for her family's safety.

“It could’ve hit anybody innocent, other innocent bystanders," she said. “Now, I’m worried about everybody. I’m worried about everybody because that right there, they just show up ... These young people do not care. They do not care,” CC said.

Kenneth Sanders moved into the neighborhood a couple of weeks ago with his family. He said it had been quiet up until Tuesday morning. He said his sense of calm was disrupted as violence hit a little too close for comfort.

“I went and changed the batteries on my cameras so I can see what’s going on because, like you say, I do have kids here myself,” he said. “My condolences go out to the family, you know.”

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department and reference case number 016206-2024.