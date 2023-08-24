Teen driver says he's lucky to be alive after a road rage shooting in North Richland Hills

A 16-year-old boy is cherishing life.

"When the doctors told me I was lucky to be alive it just made me rethink life a little bit more," said the victim who did not want to be identified because the shooter is still on the loose.

It was almost taken when he was shot during what North Richland Hills Police are investigating as a road rage shooting.

It happened Saturday, August 19 around 10:45 in the morning. He was driving on his way to work on Loop 820 eastbound near Iron Horse Blvd.

The teen, who only had his license a couple of months, said he may have accidentally cut off the driver of a dark SUV who got angry with him.

"He moved to the right and that's when he just started shooting and everything,” the victim said. “I didn't realize I got hit. I just kept on driving normally. He shot at me I think, I heard like three or four times, and I think it was five probably."

Evidence photos from police show the bullet holes and a shattered side window in the purple car he was driving.

Still, he didn’t realize he had been hit.

"About three minutes after, I touched my shirt and it's all full of blood and I was like, 'Oh I think I might have got shot,'" the victim said.

He was hit once and doctors are leaving the bullet in place for now.

His mother said she now fears for his life whenever he leaves home.

"Now when he drives, I'm in the window waiting for him and seeing my phone wondering what happened now,” his mother said. “My life will never be the same."

Both are hoping the shooter is caught before it could happen to anyone else.

As for the young victim, he’s thankful he can tell his story.

"God gave me a chance again and I feel like I should appreciate it," the victim said.

North Richland Hills Police is asking anyone who may have been driving in that area during that time and saw something to please call them.