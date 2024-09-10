Teen detained after tip about armed student spurs lockdown at DeSoto High School

A 16-year-old was apprehended after an anonymous tip about a student potentially carrying a firearm at DeSoto High School prompted the campus to enter lockdown on Tuesday morning, said the DeSoto Police Department.

Authorities said they responded to DeSoto High School in the 600 block of Eagle Drive after being tipped off that a student was armed.

As a result, more officers were called to the scene, and the school was temporarily placed under lockdown during the investigation.

DeSoto Independent School District officials told NBC 5 that they had received information about a threat posted on social media. As a precaution for the start of the school day, the district's security personnel and the police increased their security presence.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

According to the police, the student who was allegedly armed was not on campus and was not enrolled at DeSoto High School.

The lockdown was lifted without incident at 10:40 a.m., but DeSoto officers stayed in the area as a precaution.

The police department said investigators were able to contact the guardian of the former student and detained the 16-year-old juvenile around 11:10 a.m.

"There is no immediate threat to the students or the public," DeSoto Police said in a released statement Tuesday afternoon. "DeSoto Police would like to thank DeSoto ISD for working with police to resolve the matter quickly."

Officials did not say if the teenager would face any charges.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.