Teen Arrested in Irving Homicide

Irving police made an arrest of a teen on Saturday, April 25 and charged him with murder.

On Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:20 a.m., the Irving Police Department responded to shots fired in the 700 block of South Story Road.

Officers located a 16-year-old male dead inside a vehicle.

On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Irving officers arrested 17-year-old Lucio Anthony Celis and charged him with Capital Murder. He has been given a bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Irving PD at 972-273-1010.

