Ted Cruz Slaps Down Big Bird for Vaccine ‘Propaganda' and Gets Tarred and Feathered

Sesame Street has been encouraging youngsters to get vaccinated for decades — since Sen. Ted Cruz was a 2-year-old, in fact.

Even so, the Texas Republican has taken aim at Big Bird for promoting COVID-19 vaccines for kids, calling it “government propaganda…for your 5 year old!” after the canary-like 8-foot 2-inch Muppet proclaimed Saturday that he’d gotten the jab.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Government propaganda…for your 5 year old! https://t.co/lKUlomnpq1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2021

Big Bird, Elmo and Oscar the Grouch have been part of an outreach effort that included a town hall on CNN on Saturday morning — the Muppets’ sixth such special since the pandemic began. Afterward, Big Bird tweeted: “I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.”

The Muppets have been promoting COVID-19 shots since the FDA approved the Pfizer/BioNTech formulation last week for kids 5-11. They’ve been promoting vaccinations in general for decades.

Click here to read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.