Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz Slaps Down Big Bird for Vaccine ‘Propaganda' and Gets Tarred and Feathered

Muppets have been promoting childhood immunization for decades. Texas senator disapproves now

By Todd J. Gillman, The Dallas Morning News

Sesame Street has been encouraging youngsters to get vaccinated for decades — since Sen. Ted Cruz was a 2-year-old, in fact.

Even so, the Texas Republican has taken aim at Big Bird for promoting COVID-19 vaccines for kids, calling it “government propaganda…for your 5 year old!” after the canary-like 8-foot 2-inch Muppet proclaimed Saturday that he’d gotten the jab.

Big Bird, Elmo and Oscar the Grouch have been part of an outreach effort that included a town hall on CNN on Saturday morning — the Muppets’ sixth such special since the pandemic began. Afterward, Big Bird tweeted: “I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.”

The Muppets have been promoting COVID-19 shots since the FDA approved the Pfizer/BioNTech formulation last week for kids 5-11. They’ve been promoting vaccinations in general for decades.

Click here to read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

