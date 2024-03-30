For nearly three weeks, Stephanie Goolsby and the family dog, Prancer, have not strayed far from home, staying nestled in the security of their yard after she said they were attacked while out on a walk.

“When this happened, it was just a normal day,” said Goolsby.

On the morning of March 12, Goolsby and Prancer were just a couple of blocks from home in north Oak Cliff along Cedar Hill Avenue.

“A man pulled up in his truck and said, ‘Hey, is that your dog? ‘He pulled up, and I saw the big pit bull,” she said.

Goolsby said the dog started moving towards them, and she began to run.

The next thing she knew, she was on the ground on top of Prancer.

“I put my arms around him. The dog just kept biting me, trying to get to his neck, and Prancer was screaming, and the dog was clamped on his head and just shaking it. I knew if I let go that he was going to kill the dog,” said Goolsby.

Goolsby said she held tight as the dog dragged them both. Photos from the hospital later show some of the bruises, cuts, and road rash she sustained before several good Samaritans helped pull the dog off.

“Prancer had six stitches in his head, 10 in his ear, two in his throat, and then stitches and staples and a drain tube on this side,” she said.

They were severe injuries, not just for a family pet, but an emotional support animal for Goolsby’s son Tyler, who was diagnosed with autism.

“He says, “Prancer’s all hurt. Prancer can’t go out with me. Prancer’sall hurt. Prancer can’t win.” I’m like, “Know, we’re working on it, Tyler,” she said.

Goolsby’s recovery from two broken ribs, a broken hand, and several stitches forced the kindergarten teacher to take unpaid time off work.

She said she was grateful to those who donated to a fundraiser to help with medical bills for her and Prancer.

Despite the pain and burden, she’s thankful it wasn’t.

“Thank you, God, that it happened to me and that it wasn’t someone who couldn’t defend themselves,” he said.

Goolsby said she was told by Dallas Animal Services that the dog escaped from a nearby home and that its owner surrendered it after the attack.

Dallas Police said the investigation remains ongoing.