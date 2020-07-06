TCU Commencement Ceremonies Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Texas Christian University has announced that the university's Aug. 8 commencement ceremonies are canceled due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

The university announced in a video message from Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, Jr. on Monday that the Senior Toast, which was planned for Aug. 7, is also canceled.

"We have spent the last three months planning, reimagining and doing everything in our power to create a safe event for our graduates and families to celebrate your incredible achievements; we created a plan that followed all CDC, state and local guidelines," Chancellor Boschini said. "But, after meeting with public health department officials we realized that the event, no matter how well planned, poses too much risk for our graduates, their families, friends and our campus community."

Spring 2020 graduates were initially scheduled to participate in commencement ceremonies on May 9, but the events were postponed due to COVID-19.

The three commencement ceremonies were rescheduled for Aug. 8, and were to be held inside Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Capacity would have been limited to 50%, and physical distancing protocols would have been in place.

"We hoped the surge would decrease and give us more assurance, but it is our obligation and responsibility to make this decision now to enable families to plan ahead and also, unfortunately, rearrange their plans," Chancellor Boschini said.

All spring 2020 and August 2020 graduates will still receive their signed diplomas that would have been delivered at commencement.

TCU's decisions to reduce travel and limit large indoor gatherings ahead of the fall semester aim to decrease risk to the campus community, the university said.

Last month, the university announced that Family Weekend and Homecoming activities would be canceled during the fall.

The university also revised the Fall 2020 calendar to shorten the semester and reduce travel. Classes will end before the Thanksgiving holiday, and December 2020 commencement is now scheduled for May 2021.