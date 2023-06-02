Taste Addison Kicks Off This Weekend

Taste Addison, North Texas’ oldest food and music festival, launches this weekend, June 2 and June 3.

This year, Taste Addison features national music artists, top-notch Addison eateries, wine and spirits tastings, and special performances along with family activities.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Friday, June 2, with the Southern sounds of Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces at 6:30 p.m. followed by a rousing set by crowd-pleaser Emerald City Band at 8:45 p.m. before headliner Swae Lee takes the stage at 10:45 p.m.

On Saturday, the festival runs from 2 p.m. to midnight. The music line-up that day will feature nationally known pop-punk, early-2000s-era bands like Meet Me @ The Altar, Hawthorne Heights, Story of the Year and 3OH!3.

More than two dozen Addison restaurants will be offering the opportunity to try their favorites, like elotes from El Rincon, fried Cuban rolls from Taste of Cuba, green curry hushpuppies from Loro, or delicious mango sticky rice from Thai Orchid.

Guests 21 and over can also taste free samplings of wine and spirits in The Grove and The Garden. The Family Fun Lawn is open to kids of all ages and includes a petting zoo, crafts and more.

General Admission tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids older than 5.

The event entrance is at the corner of Quorum Drive and Addison Circle.

