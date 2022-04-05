Tarrant County to Close Rental Assistance Program April 30

Officials with the Tarrant County Housing Assistance Office are urging residents to apply for its Rental Assistance Program before it ends on April 30.

The county says the closure comes to ensure there are sufficient funds for eligible applicants.

Residents living outside of Arlington and Fort Worth can still apply for the program until 5 p.m. on April 30.

Applications submitted prior to the April 30 deadline will be processed in the order in which they are received and approved households will not need to reapply.

Since March 2021, Tarrant County's Emergency Rental Assistance Program has distributed $12.5 million in rent and utility assistance to renters and their landlords in addition to the $17 million obligated by the county.

The funding, provided by the Consolidated Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan, has provided just under 1,400 households with stable housing throughout the pandemic.

"Tarrant County's Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been key to helping citizens in need recover financially from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Judge Glen Whitley. "It's made a big difference, and where folks may still need help, other county resources are available."

Although the program is coming to an end, a new initiative known as the Lease Incentive Program launched on April 1 and has received $750,000 in funding to continue to help those in need.

Applicants interested in the program may apply in person at the office or online.

For more information on the Lease Incentive Program, visit https://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/housing-assistance-office.html.