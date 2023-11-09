Tarrant County taxpayers can defer half of their property tax bill until the summer 2024

The Tarrant County tax assessor is reminding homeowners they can defer half of their annual property tax bill until next summer if they pay half of their total bill by the end of this month.

The office of Tax Assessor-Collector Wendy Burgess sent the reminder on Wednesday, informing taxpayers they have until Nov. 30 to make the first of two equal installment payments.

Typically, property tax bills are due in full by Jan. 31, 2024, and if the payments aren't made in full at that time they can incur penalties and interest. However, for those taking part in the half payment option, as long as the first half of their property tax bill is paid by Nov. 30 then the second half will not be due until July 1, 2024. During that time no penalties or interest will accrue so long as the balance due is paid by that date.

Partial payments are accepted at any time after statements are mailed, but to take part in the "pay half" program half of the bill must be paid by Nov. 30, not just a portion.

The Tarrant County Tax Assessor's Office said they began mailing property tax statements in mid-October and that most taxpayers should have received their statements by now. The office said they were currently mailing statements to taxpayers with the over 65 and disability exemptions and that it may be mid-November before those are received. Statements can also be printed on the tax office's webpage.

Burgess's office said the Tarrant County Tax Assessor's office has offered the half-payment option for more than 30 years and that the offer is not available in all Texas counties.