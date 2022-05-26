Tarrant County public health

Tarrant County Reports First Case of Pediatric Hepatitis of Unknown Origin

The Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) reported its first case of pediatric hepatitis of unknown origin Thursday afternoon.

The patient is a resident of Tarrant County and was hospitalized at a facility in another county.

The hepatitis was resolved and the child was discharged, according to the TCPH.

In the last seven months, 36 states and territories in the United States have reported 180 cases of pediatric patients under investigation for hepatitis of unknown cause.

The CDC is investigating cases and conducting laboratory tests to examine possible causes.

Severe hepatitis in children remains rare, however, parents and caregivers should remain aware of hepatitis symptoms such as jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes, fever, fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, dark urine, and light-colored stools. Should any concern arise, the child's healthcare provider should be contacted.

Health officials suggest children take everyday actions to help prevent disease, like washing hands often, avoiding people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and teaching them to avoid touching the eyes, nose, or mouth.

More information on Hepatitis of unknown cause in children can be found on the CDC website.

Tarrant County public healthCDChepatitisPediatrics
