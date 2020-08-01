Tarrant County Reports 7 More COVID-19-Related Deaths, 14-Day Average Climbs

Health officials in Tarrant County on Saturday reported seven more deaths in people who contracted COVID-19 as the county's 14-day average for new cases rose to the highest it's been in two weeks.

The seven deaths reported Saturday included five Fort Worth residents -- a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 80s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s -- and two Bedford residents -- a man in his 90s and a man in his 50s. All seven people had underlying health conditions, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

Three hundred eighty-eight people have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

Officials reported 461 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Saturday, raising the countywide total to 28,871. The 14-day average for new cases rose to 548, the highest it's been since July 18, while the 7-day average dropped by 17 to 532.

Tarrant County's 7-day average has held between 502 and 564 since July 20.

The county also reported 785 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing its total to 15,182.

Texas COVID-19 Case Trends

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases in all Texas counties. Choose up to four counties to see