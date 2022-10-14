Tarrant County Now Offering Marriage License Applications Online

Tarrant County couples looking to get married won't have to wait in line anymore to apply for a marriage license.

Starting on Monday, the Tarrant County Clerk's Office will offer marriage license applications online.

Couples will still have to appear together, only now it can be done via video conference as long as they have access to a computer with audio/video capabilities and high-speed internet access.

Both parties must be at least 18 years old and must have a valid government-issued identification card. Names will be reflected on the marriage license exactly as they are on the IDs. Each person must also know their Social Security number. Those applying online must file an affidavit of age and identity that can be found on the clerk's website.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

A blood test is not required.

The 72-hour waiting period remains in place for couples who have applied for a formal marriage license and the wedding must take place within 90 days.

The clerk's office said the virtual application option is a first for the state of Texas. Applicants must appear in person to sign and purchase the marriage license.

For more information, visit the county clerk's page.