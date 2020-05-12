Tarrant County Man Burns Down RV, Barricades Himself Inside Home

A man is in custody after he burned down an RV and detained himself inside a home near Rendon, deputies say.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a barricaded subject call in the 3500 block of Lucy Trimble Road at approximately 7 p.m.

Deputies said a 37-year-old man barricaded himself inside a home after burning down an RV on his property.

Tarrant County tactical units responded to the scene, and the man came out of the house and surrendered around 11:00 p.m, deputies said.

The man was detained and taken into custody.

Deputies say events leading up to the incident are still under investigation, but they believe a family disturbance occurred before the man burned down the RV.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, all family members made it out of the house and no hostages were taken.

No injuries were reported, police said.