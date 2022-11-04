Tarrant County Judge Delivers Final ‘State of the County'

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley has delivered his final State of the County speech.

Whitley has served as Tarrant County Judge for 15 years. Prior to his first term in 2007, he previously served as a county commissioner since 1997.

At his speech Friday at a hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Whitley said the county is currently in "good fiscal health." He reflected on the challenges the county faced, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitley touted the willingness to cooperate and collaborate.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"We had weekly calls with a lot of the nonprofit agencies. We had weekly calls with the cities, schools, the hospitals. The thing we learned was we had to stay flexible," he said.

Whitley announced in June 2021 he would not seek re-election for a fifth term.

Republican Tim O'Hare and Democrat Deborah Peoples are in the running for the judge's seat.

Election Day is Nov. 8.