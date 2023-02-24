Tarrant County Jail Detention Officer Dies After Rollover Crash

A Tarrant County detention officer died early Friday after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Arlington.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers were called to a crash on southbound U.S. Highway 287 near Little Road just after 7 a.m.

Witnesses told police the driver of a Subaru Outback was in the left lane when the car suddenly veered across the highway and left the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a metal sign and rolled over.

The driver of the vehicle was identified by the sheriff's department as 34-year-old Tarrant County Jail Detention Cpl. Aron Iseman who had been with the department since 2018. Iseman was the only occupant of the car and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Iseman, police said, had to be extricated from the vehicle by first responders. Once freed from the vehicle, officials said he was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where he was pronounced deceased at 8:39 a.m.

"The Arlington Police Department sends its heartfelt condolences to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, as well as the employee's family and friends," the department said in a statement Friday.

It's unclear whether a medical issue or something mechanical with his vehicle caused Iseman to go off the road. His cause of death will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Arlington Police, meanwhile, are continuing to investigate the crash.

According to a statement by Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez, all flags in Tarrant County have been ordered lowered to half-staff.