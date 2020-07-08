Arlington

Tarrant Area Food Bank Holding Emergency Food Drive at Globe Life Field Wednesday

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank will hold its second drive-thru food distribution at Globe Life Field Wednesday morning.

The food bank says it served about 2,500 during its first food distribution at the ballpark in late June -- the organization's largest food distribution event to date.

Wednesday's food drive will be held at Globe Life Field's parking lot F, located on the corner of East Copeland Rd and AT&T Way from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 13 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Comet 4 hours ago

Comet Visible to the Naked Eye Above North Texas for Next Few Weeks

Each family will receive a 25-pound emergency box along with a gallon of milk provided by Borden's.

The 136th Air National Guard will staff the event after the Division of Emergency Management in support of the COVID-19 emergency response plan.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonTarrant Countyglobe life fieldtarrant area food bank
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us