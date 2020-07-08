Tarrant Area Food Bank Holding Emergency Food Drive at Globe Life Field Wednesday

The Tarrant Area Food Bank will hold its second drive-thru food distribution at Globe Life Field Wednesday morning.

The food bank says it served about 2,500 during its first food distribution at the ballpark in late June -- the organization's largest food distribution event to date.

Wednesday's food drive will be held at Globe Life Field's parking lot F, located on the corner of East Copeland Rd and AT&T Way from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Each family will receive a 25-pound emergency box along with a gallon of milk provided by Borden's.

The 136th Air National Guard will staff the event after the Division of Emergency Management in support of the COVID-19 emergency response plan.