Tarrant County Detectives Investigate Shooting That Left One Man Injured

Detectives learned that the shooting began as a roadside dispute between the shooter and the victim

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Saturday.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a shooting at the intersection of Cleburne Crowley Road and Old Cleburne Crowley Road at approximately 7:50 p.m.

Officials said when deputies arrived, they found a man laying near a white truck suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies found another person inside the vehicle who had witnessed the shooting, officials said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

After interviewing witnesses, detectives learned that the shooting began as a roadside dispute between the shooter and the victim, officials said.

Officials said detectives are looking for the other vehicle and individuals involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Tarrant County Criminal Investigation Division at 817-884-1270.

