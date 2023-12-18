Tarrant Area Food Bank to give away holiday meals in Denton, Parker counties this week

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is hosting two more Mega Mobile food distributions this week, to make sure families will have a holiday meal for Christmas.

The food bank said they are seeing an increase in food insecurity levels due to inflation, a reduction in post-pandemic social services and other cost of living increases. The TAFB will hold Holiday Mega Mobile Distributions in Denton and Parker counties on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tuesday's event will be from 10 a.m. until noon at the Old Fouts Field Parking Lot at the University of North Texas. The parking lot is located at 700 North Texas Boulevard.

On Thursday, the TAFB will hold a Holiday Mega Mobile food distribution event at Weatherford High School at 2121 Bethel Road, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

"Attendees of both mobile distributions can expect to receive food for both a holiday meal, as well as non-perishable items to sustain them throughout the holiday season to help families in need while kids are out of school for Winter Break," the TAFB said in a statement. "No identification or documentation is required. All are welcome to receive food at these distributions."

The events in Parker and Denton counties follow the TAFB's recent meal distribution at Dickies Arena which served more than 2,000 families, exceeding the Food Bank’s projections.

To date, TAFB has served more than 16,000 families through its Holiday Mega Mobile Distributions. To donate to the Tarrant Area Food Bank, click here.