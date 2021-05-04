Tarrant Area Food Bank, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, and AT&T Stadium to Help Moms in Need on Tuesday

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is holding a Meals for Moms Mega Mobile Market at AT&T Stadium on Tuesday.

The mass food distribution was made possible through a partnership with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys, Arlington Police/Fire Departments, and HelloFresh.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Meals for Moms Mega Mobile Market is designed to serve anyone who needs food assistance, the Tarrant Area Food Bank said.

The food bank said the distribution is available to families who are still facing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as moms who are looking to provide a Mother's Day meal for their family. No identification or documentation is required.

The distribution will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lot 4 at AT&T Stadium, which is directly east of the stadium near the corner of Cowboys Way and AT&T Way.